Robert Stone is looking to get back at Xyon Quinn after a segment on this past Wednesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode, which had the Halloween Havoc theme.

On the show, Stone got into an altercation with Quinn after almost having his shoes scuffed and it ended with Stone getting slammed through a table. Stone took to Twitter to issue this challenge:

“As I sit here in my movie room before I start this movie, I just want to express myself to you, Xyon Quinn, because you must think this is a joke. Based on your social media, it’s like you got joy out of almost ending Robert Stone. But here’s what you didn’t know; Robert Stone will never die. Do you understand that? I’ll never go away. That’s because I am a real star. I can sing, I can dance, I can wrestle, all better than you. I can do anything better than you which is why this Tuesday, I’m challenging you, one-on-one, mano a mano, to meet me face-to-face in the ring and we’ll see if you show up to be ended by Suit Man Stone.”