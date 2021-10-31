Deadline reports Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s next project will be a holiday action film called Red One.

The former WWE Champion will be reuniting with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan. The film is described as a “globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe within the holiday genre.”

Amazon Studios will be backing the film financially while The Rock and his Seven Bucks Production company will be producing it. Filming will start in 2022 with it being expected to be released in 2023.