On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy noted that he believes Chris Jericho is AEW’s version of Hulk Hogan due to his legacy in the wrestling business.

“He was the Hulk Hogan of AEW. You know, whenever WCW made their run, and Hulk Hogan was this big name, and then eventually turned him heel. I mean, he kind of was the guy that was like, you know, behind the helm of the ship. I mean, he was the guy with all the star power.”

