Matt Hardy gave an update on his contract status with All Elite Wrestling on the latest installment of his official podcast.

On this week’s episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the pro wrestling legend spoke about his contract negotiations with Tony Khan and AEW.

“I do love AEW,” Hardy said. “There’s some things I would like to change about my personal career there in some of the things we’re doing, but I do say overall I love AEW because it is very important for the pro wrestling industry. AEW needs to do well just because the pro wrestling industry doesn’t need just one huge company that’s in control of everything. They need competition. Competition is what makes it thrive and what makes it better. For all the young kids coming up, competition needs to exist.”

Hardy continued, “I want AEW to do well and I want AEW to thrive, but I want to be in a satisfactory position in what I’m doing in AEW. That’s kind of where we’re at, you know, still negotiating and figuring things out. Tony Khan is taking great care of me. He has been a good boss. I think Tony Khan is a great human being, but at the end of the day when it comes for me making the decision about what I do next, it also comes down to making sure that I’m happy and that I’m comfortable with what I’m doing too in all capacities across the board.”

Hardy then teased a decision will be made within the next few weeks by stating, “We’re in the midst of this thing, we’re figuring it out, and hopefully in a few weeks, I will know what the future holds.”

Check out the complete episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.