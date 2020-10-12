AEW superstar Matt Hardy issued a short statement on his Twitter announcing that he’ll be debuting a new web-series starting tomorrow at 12pm. The Broken One writes, “FINALLY, TOMORROW AT NOON – The first episode of my brand new web series, “The #MULTIVERSE of Matt Hardy” debuts. Get ready to see all of me and meet The New ME! Here’s a teaser for tomorrow’s 12pm est premiere at http://Youtube.com/MATTHARDYBRAND.”

Hardy has not wrestled on AEW since his fall at the ALL OUT pay per view in his Falls Count Anywhere match against Sammy Guevara.