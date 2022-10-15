AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where the Broken One discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on working with Tony Khan, how he feels like he is given numerous opportunities to succeed, something he feels like he was denied during his previous WWE run. Highlights from the interview are below.

How easy it is to work with AEW President Tony Khan:

“I’m okay with it in the big scheme of things. First and foremost, I love working with AEW. I love working with Tony Khan, he is such an easy boss, and he’s very, very generous in many ways.”

How he is put in a position to succeed in AEW, something he feels did not happen with his last WWE run:

“There’s ideas I have, and we have a huge roster, so TV time is thin for a lot of people, and we kind of cycle in and cycle out, but I’m okay with it. I feel I’m in important positions and whenever I’m put in a position, I’m put in a position to succeed, which is something that didn’t happen in my last run in WWE.”

