During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the current AEW star admitted that wrestling the 2021 WWE Hall of Famer inductee, RVD, was often like a “potato fest,” referencing RVD’s stiffness:

“I’ll be honest, a lot of times when me and RVD worked, it ended up being like a potato fest. It seemed like that it was very, you know, if he gets aggressive, it just makes me more aggressive too, we’ve had quite a few. Nowadays as I’m a little older, I like working solid, I don’t like working super stiff though. RVD, especially when he first came in, people were like, ‘Oh my God, RVD is gonna get the sh*t out of you’, he would lay them in. But I love Rob and I love working with him and would work with him every day of the week.”

