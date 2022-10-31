Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette talked about how much of Malakai Black’s AEW run had been a letdown, referencing The House of Black as a direct result of this. Black is currently on hiatus from wrestling.

“This guy has been a disappointment since the start. Remember he looked good, we thought, ‘Okay, guy looks like a bad*ss. Had some buzz about him, came in, did the thing with Cody, and then all of a sudden supernatural city came in, and every match of his, he would have a good match that would go in the toilet because he was playing some kind of spooky mind games with people. Then he gets a group around him and they cater to him until he realises he ain’t getting over, and then he wants to go back to where he kinda got over a little better.”