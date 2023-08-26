On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy discussed the possibility of Edge joining AEW as Edge’s contract with WWE expires next month.

He worked the last match on his current deal with a win over Sheamus on a recent SmackDown. Edge is considering his options and does have a contract extension offer by WWE.

“I don’t know. It’s very interesting. It was his week. They were very real and true and genuine about it being his last match, you know, and his deal is coming to an end.” Hardy added, “If he isn’t going to re-sign or re-up with WWE, I think he has more left in him and I could see him coming to AEW, especially on a lighter schedule, maybe getting a little more say and kind of what you do. I could see that happening. I think there’s a possibility he could end up here. I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility.”

Hardy continued by stating that while he thinks Edge resigns with WWE, it would be a fitting moment to have a last match against Edge and Christian Cage.

“I still think there’s a possibility he could return to WWE. I wouldn’t rule that out either. But it’s so crazy because I have said many times before, people said, and as my son would say, ‘If your last, last, last, final, final, final, final, final, final, final, final match, who would the opponents be against? Who would your opponents be? Who would it be against’, and Edge and Christian is almost the first answer that kind of comes off the top of my head is what rolls off my tongue because we are literally the two teams that made one another and I feel like it would be great to go out with that as like a last match.”

