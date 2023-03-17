Matt Hardy is excited about AEW potentially getting more programming but hopes the promotion uses it to build new stars.

The Broken One spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy program, where he promoted the company’s new series “All Access” and how these shows will be good for young talents exposure. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

On rumors that AEW is starting another show and why he thinks it’s a good idea:

I’m okay with that. Obviously, AEW has a huge roster. It’s hard to get everyone on a Dynamite and a Rampage. If they do end up doing it, I almost think you take like the Elevation show, and you kind of transform it into a television show that airs here nationally in the US, and I’m sure it would air globally as well. I think it would be okay to have a show where you have some guys that just go out and get wins, and you continue to build them to feature them on Rampages and Dynamites. I would be okay with a show like that, almost similar to a Sunday Night Heat or Velocity, or even more of a throwback than that, a Wrestling Challenge or Wrestling Superstars. I’d be cool with that.

Says he hopes the show focuses on building new stars:

Yeah, I get that, and I do like builds for the match. But I feel like if it is an hour, if it’s an hour-long show, I feel like two matches is a little too thin. I feel like you could spend some time, I think do a minute and build up a match before. But I would almost use it more to try to build stars. In AEW, I feel like there’s a big number of talents that they go out and they wrestle in a big match, and you know they’re just putting someone over. If you see Skye Blue going out to wrestle Jade or Britt Baker or Jamie Hayter, you kind of know who’s gonna win, what’s the outcome. I would like to see them build up a Skye Blue. I would like to see them build up some of the younger guys that you have as well, like Lee Moriarty is one. I would like to see him built some. So I would like to see a package, give me thirty seconds, a minute on this person, and then let them have a match. Even if they wrestle someone that is local and they just get a very strong win, I’m good with that. I think there’s a place for those on TV and building people. I think the most important thing is that you need to use that hour of television to build equity in the guys that don’t necessarily get it on a Dynamite or a Rampage. I think that would be the most beneficial to AEW.

In a separate interview, Hardy spoke about the Hardy Family Office and why he thinks the group didn’t work in AEW. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)