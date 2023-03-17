Two new singles matches have been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Sacrifice event.

Kenny King vs. PCO was added to the Sacrifice card in a continuation of the PCO vs. Eddie Edwards feud.

Impact wrote in their official preview, “Following months of mental abuse from Eddie Edwards, PCO has made it his mission to torment the former leader of Honor No More. Edwards has done everything in his power to put an end to PCO, including burying him alive in the Las Vegas desert. But if there’s one thing we know about Perfect Creation One, it’s that he’s not human. Recently on IMPACT!, their ongoing battle was brought to a screeching halt when PCO was run over by an unknown assailant. One week later, their former stablemate in Honor No More, Kenny King, assisted Edwards in blindsiding PCO with another brutal assault. Was King the driver in the hit-and-run? And what are his motives for taking out PCO? In any case, Sacrifice will play host to a highly-combustible bout between PCO and Kenny King and revenge is in the air.”

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham was also added to the Sacrifice line-up. This will be a rematch from the Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show, which Gresham won. The match was made after Gresham and Baily defeated Decay on last night’s Impact.

Impact wrote in their official match preview, “On Countdown to No Surrender, Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey tore the house down in an instant classic that will not soon be forgotten. While Gresham scored the victory in that contest, both competitors could not deny the respect they shared for one another. After joining forces for a tag team victory over Decay, Bailey laid out the challenge for a rematch with Gresham in hopes of evening the score. Not one to back down from a challenge, Gresham accepted and the match was made official for Sacrifice.”

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will air live on Friday, March 24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream via Impact Plus, on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

PCO vs. Kenny King

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.