Pat McAfee says his WWE dream is not done.

As noted earlier this week, Wade Barrett spoke to The Daily Star and mentioned how his role on SmackDown, calling the show each week with Michael Cole, is “as permanent as you can ever be in a role in WWE.” Barrett also said McAfee will always be a friend of WWE, but he has a lot on his plate right now.

In an update, McAfee took to Twitter this week and commented on his pro wrestling status, and journey to the WWE Hall of Fame.

“A lot of wrestling chatter about me right now.. I think about wrestling everyday..that dream isn’t done. My business is currently rather active and exigent…+ baby on the way…timing is everything I still have MASSIVE plans for my journey to the WWE HOF someday. Believe that,” he wrote.

McAfee took a hiatus from WWE work last September to work ESPN’s College GameDay show. He made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble in January, but has not been back on SmackDown. In February, McAfee posted social media comments on his WWE status and future, which also fueled the rumor mill.

McAfee signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE in July 2022.

