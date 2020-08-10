Matt Jackson Explains Why The Young Bucks Deactivated Their Twitter, Says They Were Receiving Threatening Messages

AEW superstar Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks spoke on his Instagram stories earlier today about why and his brother Nick Jackson decided to deactivate their Twitter accounts several months ago. Jackson writes, “I applaud anyone who decided to take a break from social media. Especially the toxic world of Twitter specifically. We logged off when threatening messages were sent to us regularly & finally the last straw came when google map images of our homes were being tweeted to us. It’s been a nice break for our mental health. if someone decides to sign off, good for them!” (Special thanks to Andy Nemmity for sharing).
Matt Jackson on why the Bucks left Twitter. pic.twitter.com/EiiJ8qxSAi
— Andy Nemmity (@AndyNemmity) August 9, 2020
Jackson discusses this topic shortly after AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left her Twitter as well after receiving racist remarks from trolls online. Rhodes has yet to address the matter specifically but Cody Rhodes provided an update, which you can read here.
