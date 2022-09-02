AEW star Matt Menard recently appeared on Good Karma Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on getting to work with the great Chris Jericho as a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s having the time of his life working with Chris Jericho:

“It’s the time of my life. The last year of my life has been so unbelievable. From being released by WWE in June of last year, to August being picked up with AEW, my son was born, we’re wrestling Sting, fighting CM Punk. I don’t know what is going on. To bring it around and the end of the winter to get into this thing with Jericho has been a dream come true, honestly.

On the impact Jericho has had on his career:

“I get to watch Jericho, the way he carries himself in the back, the way he handles his business, the way he presents himself as performer. I’m just constantly learning. I try to model myself after him. The one thing that I learned from being with him is that you can do no wrong.”

