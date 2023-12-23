2024 is going to be a big year for “The Original BRO.”

Matt Riddle spoke with Cageside Press while at the 2023 World MMA Awards for an interview, during which he confirmed his plans to continue in the world of pro wrestling in the new year.

“2024 is a big year, I’m going to keep pro wrestling, I’ll be traveling a lot let’s just say that, a lot of overseas tours stuff like that,” Riddle said. “I’m good, just hanging out, just had my fourth child little Matthew, this is big Matthew, and I’m excited for 2024.”

Riddle continued, “It’s a new year, definitely not a new me, but I would say a more improved me. That’s it dude, just having fun and taking it day by day.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.