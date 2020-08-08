Matt Riddle Says He’s Inside King Corbin’s Head, Shayna Baszler Turns 40

The WWE Network Twitter account has released an exclusive interview with superstar Matt Riddle following last night’s episode of SmackDown, where the former NXT tag champion talks about being inside of his current rival King Corbin’s head.
I think it is safe to say I’m in the King’s head. You know what? For all the mind games he’s been playing with the bounty on my head and everything, I think it’s justice, sweet justice, for him to get the brogue kick and lose the match tonight. You could say it’s my fault, but maybe if he wasn’t so distracted and kept his eye on the prize, he wouldn’t have lost tonight. That’s on him, I was just there supporting Sheamus, he’s a good bro.
(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
EXCLUSIVE: @SuperKingofBros is satisfied after serving "sweet justice" to #King @BaronCorbinWWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ziu4Vri8wv
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 8, 2020
Today former NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler celebrates her 40th birthday. She has since taken to Twitter to call today “the greatest in history.”
A day of revelry and glory!! https://t.co/iJFBjGsVxV
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020
Rejoice with blood offerings! THE GREATEST DAY IN HISTORY!!!
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020
- New Details On Why Brandi Rhodes Deleted Her Twitter
- Cody Rhodes Addresses AEW’s Status With TNT, Tells Fan Not To Worry
- Raw Feud Continues During Live Twitch Broadcast
- Eric Young Says He’s Been Very Smart With His Money Prior To Re-Signing With IMPACT, Talks His Different Characters
- MVP Has Signed A New Multi-Year Deal With WWE
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch