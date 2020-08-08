Matt Riddle Says He’s Inside King Corbin’s Head, Shayna Baszler Turns 40

The WWE Network Twitter account has released an exclusive interview with superstar Matt Riddle following last night’s episode of SmackDown, where the former NXT tag champion talks about being inside of his current rival King Corbin’s head.

I think it is safe to say I’m in the King’s head. You know what? For all the mind games he’s been playing with the bounty on my head and everything, I think it’s justice, sweet justice, for him to get the brogue kick and lose the match tonight. You could say it’s my fault, but maybe if he wasn’t so distracted and kept his eye on the prize, he wouldn’t have lost tonight. That’s on him, I was just there supporting Sheamus, he’s a good bro.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)

Today former NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler celebrates her 40th birthday. She has since taken to Twitter to call today “the greatest in history.”

A day of revelry and glory!! https://t.co/iJFBjGsVxV — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020