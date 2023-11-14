AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh has taken a step back from her duties with the company.

According to Fightful Select, there has been no official job title change or an official adjustment made. Chris Peck has taken over a large amount of the responsibilities that Parekh had. The report notes that the belief is that she will instead be focusing more on the Jacksonville Jaguars, specifically related to the team’s stadium deal, and less on AEW. That was the belief dating back to October.

Fightful also reports there is no word as to whether she will resume or accelerate her AEW related duties at any time. Parekh was did not travel with AEW for its All In event in London, nor was she involved in anyway way with the committee that fired CM Punk.

