The viewership ratings are in for the November 13th episode of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 1,467,000 viewers on average, a decrease from the November 6th episode, which was at 1,522,000 viewers. Raw scored a rating of 0.44 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also down from last Monday’s 0.47.

The red-brand was going up against the NFL’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills. The show featured Drew McIntyre joining the Judgment Day and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins battling “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to update you on the viewership for all WWE’s programs. Stay tuned.