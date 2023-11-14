We are just a few hours away from this evening’s edition of NXT on USA. Fightful Select has released plans for the show, which you can check out below. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READINGS.

-This evening’s NXT will be a double-taping so that talent can head back home the following week and spend Thanksgiving with their families.

-The NXT tag team title matchup between Chase U and The Family is set to open tonight’s broadcast, or at least it was as of this afternoon.

-Carmelo Hayes will be in the corner of Trick Williams.

-Indus Sher was spotted at the WWE Performance Center today.

-Chad Gable is set to join the Supernova Sessions. The idea is that Gable will eventually get set up for a Heritage Cup match.

-NXT will tape next week’s show about an hour before tonight’s on the USA Network. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on those tapings as results come out.