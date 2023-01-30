Michelle McCool is very grateful to the WWE Universe.

The former two-time WWE Women’s Champion was one of the surprise entrants in this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble matchup, a moment that took place in her homestate of Texas. McCool had been vocal about wanting to compete at this year’s event, but it was never a sure thing it would happen.

However, according to McCool, the WWE Universe campaigning for her to join the Women’s Rumble helped earn her the spot. She writes on Twitter that WWE called her nine days before the Rumble thanks to fan support. Her full tweet reads:

Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I love you for it!I’ve never felt so loved💙Because of y’alls messages to @wwe & @TripleH the last 2 weeks, I got the call…9 days before the Rumble(I wasn’t lying when I told y’all I hadn’t gotten the call yet.

Check out her tweet below.