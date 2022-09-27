On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore legend Mick Foley spoke about the actions CM Punk took at the now infamous AEW ALL OUT media scrum, and how he believes the former two-time AEW champion put his boss, Tony Khan, is a horrible position. Highlights can be found below.

Says everything CM Punk did at the media scrum was disastrous and put Tony Khan in a bad position:

“I think anything that takes away from the majesty of that moment is counterproductive. By that standard, everything Phil did, Punk did, was disastrous because it put Tony Khan in a bad position. Anything that ends up with, Punk I believe was hurt and would have probably been out. But it put a lot of eyeballs on the product the next night, that’s a given. It was just really unfortunate. You don’t want to see that side of your superstars.”

How there is a time and a place to air out grievances:

“You know, I know when I held that title aloft when I beat [The Rock] for the WWE Title, and I never thought I was a WWE Title guy, so I never based my career on it the way that a lot of people have. But I remember that feeling of just utter joy. I moved pretty good for a big guy when I ran my two or three laps around there and then gave the impromptu promo, Big Daddio did it. I can’t imagine going backstage and being angry or bitter, or taking the joy out of the experience for our fans. So I didn’t see Punk’s promo in its entirety, but it put Tony Khan in a bad position, and there’s a time and a place, maybe, to play with emotions. If you have something substantial that can make people feel strange in their gut, but not after a title win.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)