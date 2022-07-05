On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod program WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Mick Foley looked back on his classic 2004 feud against Randy Orton that culminated in their classic hardcore match at that year’s Backlash pay-per-view.

During the episode Foley discussed one promo he cut building up the feud that some wrestlers backstage thought made the Viper look weak. Check out his full thoughts on that promo below.

How some heels thought the promo made Orton look weak but he disagreed:

“The promo which was not popular with a few of the heels backstage that thought I made Randy look weak. Because I stopped and I cut a promo on how I had been spit on, pee’d on, thrown up on, pooped on, and all of this, and that I remember he did look fearful as I was cutting that promo. I said, ‘I was bleeding in six continents when you were still latched onto your mother’s breast.’ I guess some of the main players thought I made him look weak. But remember the big picture — you have to. Remember how Triple H acknowledged Cactus Jack as a threat?”

How he was getting beat up on every weak and needed a hope spot:

“If you brush me off after everything you’ve done to me, I was taking a major beating week after week after week and you don’t give me a hope spot? Besides, you’re getting the win, and so now, you need to acknowledge the threat in front of you in order for your overcoming that threat to mean anything. If you’ve beaten a guy who you’ve built up to be nothing, then you’ve beaten nobody. I know a good promo when I hear it, and I think I even alluded to it in the 2006 book. Ask Randy Orton how he thought that promo went.”

