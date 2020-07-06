Mick Foley On Fans Not Believing He Got Hurt In The Ring

During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Mick Foley revealed that fans would often ask him if he actually got hurt during his matches, a question that he couldn’t believe needed to be asked. Here’s what he had to say:

One time I remember — this wasn’t specific to the cell match, but before I had my hip and knee replaced, I was really struggling to get around. If any of you guys saw my shows — man, I did more sitting at those shows than I did here. I was like, I was pretty much just immobile, it was painful to watch me get around. I remember getting out at like the Jiffy Lube place. And it took me about five minutes to get out of my car and going. And I limped so noticeably, and the guy goes, ‘Yeah, I guess that wrestling really takes its toll on you.’ And I go, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Did you ever get hurt?’ It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard, after acknowledging that wrestling takes its toll on you.

And then I was in Kansas City, doing a Q&A like we’re doing tonight, and there’s kind of tough cowboy guy, you know, in the audience. And he doesn’t ask a question, but he wants to the meet-and-greet afterward. He comes up, and I think he did it to protect my image as some kind of tough guy. And he goes, ‘Hey, uh, I noticed when the Undertaker threw you off that cell, that you landed on a table.’ And he leans forward, and he whispers in my ear, ‘It broke your fall, didn’t it?’ And I realized he was onto me! I said, ‘Yeah, it did.’ So he goes, ‘So you didn’t get hurt?’ And I went, ‘Not at all.’ I leaned forward and I whispered in his year, ‘It was a magic table!’