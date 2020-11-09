During his interview with WrestlingInc, Mick Foley spoke on still feeling that the Undertaker has a mystique to him. Here’s what he had to say:

I like the mystique. I do, and I try to keep a mystique around it. Even though it’s okay to talk about the man behind the character, he is in some ways the character, and there is an aura around him. I don’t know Mark as well now as I did in 1990 when I used to travel with him. I kind of like it that way. When I was Mankind going up against The Undertaker, there was that aura every night. I talked about this in my Hall of Fame acceptance speech, every night when I was with Paul Bearer and The Undertaker’s music would go off, I would do what you just did. I would show off the hairs on my arm, standing on end. Paul Bearer would roll up his sleeves, and his hairs would be standing on end. There was never a night when it felt like a job. It was always an honor. I prefer to treat that character with reverence. I’m glad he’s breaking out because he wants to live a regular life. He’s got a great wife. He’s got at least one child I think. I know he has more children, but one small child that he’s raising right now. Gunner, I believe, is Noelle’s age, 26, and then he has another child that I have not met, but it’s great that he’s able to do that and have a great family life and not feel like any time someone sees him and takes a photo it’s, ‘ah, The Undertaker’s hair is graying.’ Yeah, it’s been gray for a while. He doesn’t have to worry about that type of thing.