AEW has announced more matches and segments for Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Shawn Spears will face Scorpio Sky in singles action on Wednesday. This match was nixed from last week’s show due to COVID-19 concerns with Sky.

It was also announced that MJF and Wardlow’s induction into The Inner Circle will take place this Wednesday. MJF defeated Chris Jericho at Full Gear to get into the group, joining Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara. Another segment announced for Dynamite will see Cody Rhodes give his first promo since losing the AEW TNT Title to Darby Allin at Full Gear.

In other news for Dynamite, it was previously announced that new AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks would defend against Top Flight (Air Wolf and Angel Dorado) on Wednesday night. That match has since been pulled and will not be happening.

Word now is that AEW prematurely announced the match, but it could still happen at a later date, according to F4Wonline.com. While the match was nixed, The Bucks are set to be featured in a video package on Dynamite. Top Flight is scheduled to face Barton Black and Frankie Thomas on AEW Dark tomorrow night.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of Dynamite:

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M

* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Bunkhouse Match

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

* MJF and Wardlow are inducted into The Inner Circle

* Cody Rhodes will give his first promo since losing the TNT Title to Darby Allin

* New AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will be featured

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.