During Nikki’s appearance on Uncool, Alexa Bliss disclosed a story that centered around Nikki hugging Vince McMahon backstage. Here’s what she had to say:

Backstage, we were in gorilla, and normally after our matches, we go to Vince and we thank Vince for our matches. Vince is very nice. He’s very welcoming, and normally, we would go shake his hand, thank him, and leave.

He’s standing up, he’s talking to us about our match, he gets this little side hug bye, and as I go to leave, Nikki runs into Vince with her arms, straight up, and forces a hug on him. So I’m trying to leave, and as we go to leave, Nikki bypasses me with her arms straight in the air, and she’s going, ‘eughhhh!’ She shimmies into Vince to give him a hug and it was the best thing ever.

Vince rolled with it though. Vince says, ‘Alright, come on in.’ He laughed and hugged her, and it was so good. We always find ourselves in those little situations.