WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to his Facebook page to share his tribute to the late Brodie Lee, who passed away over the weekend due to a non-COVID-related issue.

He wrote the following:

“REMEMBERING JON HUBER

I did not know Jon Huber as well as many of his colleagues in WWE. I saw him working Indie shows in upstate New York around 2010, and knew he had potential. I called him by his Luke Harper ring name for most of the time I knew him. I was so happy for him when the Wyatt gimmick broke big – but even with the success of that gimmick, as time went by I could sense that there was part of Jon that was looking to prove himself on his own.

Following Jon’s death, I looked back on our messages and saw that we had exchanged a series of messages in 2019 when he was considering leaving the company. I mentioned that as much as I loved WWE, I understood there were times that a performer who felt like they had more to offer might need to leave it. I last saw Jon on October 8, 2019, when he joined me on stage for the Q&A at my event in Buffalo. He felt like he had the weight of the world off his shoulders and was ready to show the world what he could do on his own.

He was doing exactly that on a weekly basis – really coming into his own as a main event performer, doing things his own way, on his own terms. I was thinking how tragic it was he was struck down by illness in the prime of his career. But looking at this promo – possibly the last promo of his career – I don’t think we had actually seen John Huber in his prime. I really believe the best he had to offer was yet to come.

By all accounts, the very best part of John Huber was that of a loving husband and a doting father. I think that’s what everyone who spent time around him felt in their hearts; as great as he was in the ring, and as great as he was on the verge of becoming on the microphone, the very best part of him was reserved for his wife and children. I saw that part of Jon on a few occasions. I did a little appearance at SummerSlam 2015, and then basically just hung around catering, watching the rest of the show on the monitor. It was the day after that epic Sasha Banks/Bayley match at Takeover in Brooklyn, and I remember talking to The Boss as she bounced Jon’s son on her knee as Jon looked on – the proudest father you will ever see.

Rest in peace, my friend. You are very much missed.”