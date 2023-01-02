Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled Ahmad Johnson refusing to sell for Chyna, who was booked to wrestle male stars in WWE during the Attitude Area.

“No [on if he had an issue selling for a woman]. And I was the first one. And I don’t want to denigrate someone who is not on the crew who made a couple of bad decisions. He ultimately left because he wouldn’t put over Kurrgan; I’m talking about Ahmed Johnson. But Ahmed wasn’t going to sell for her.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda