Ric Flair was raised in Minnesota after being adopted by parents who had moved there from Memphis, Tennessee, where he was born.

When he was an adult, Flair started competing in wrestling and established himself as one of the all-time greats.

“Wooo! A New Documentary About Ric Flair’s Life on Peacock” debuted last week. Flair gave the documentary high marks on a recent episode of his podcast after watching it. “I thought it was very fair, very good. I thought, once again with the exception of Bischoff, I was thrilled at what some of the people had to say. I’m just overwhelmed with what Austin said, ‘Taker. Those are my friends, you know. To have that many celebrities, I’m close with Stephen A, I guess I just look at it and say, ‘These are all my friends. How lucky am I?’” “I don’t have any curiosity. I’ve got enough to be curious about, without someone I’ve never met in my life and meet him now at 73. What are we going to talk about? Ruin our life? He probably only wants to meet me because I’m what I am, whoever I am…if that makes sense.”

