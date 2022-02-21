Mickie James appeared on this week’s “The Kurt Angle Show” to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Her WWE release in 2010:

“I’ll never forget that day because the day I got released, they were getting ready to come to Richmond, Virginia. I had gotten up at like four in the morning to do media for Richmond to do all the interviews, and everything to do the radio tour, and the TV station tour. I did all of that. I did the whole media tour that morning.”

“I’m literally driving back home because I was in the country. I grew up in the country. I lived in the country, and it was 45 minutes. So on the way I go like okay, I’m just going to go to the gym now because the show was literally that weekend. I’m going to go to the gym now. I’m going to go tan.”

“I came back out and I saw a missed call from Nicole and from Johnny or whatever. I was like, Oh, this is weird. I tried to call back but no answer. So I ran into CVS and missed the call again. I call them right back. I came back out, and that’s where I was sitting in the parking lot getting ready to go over to the gym after doing the media tour, and that’s when I got let go.”

“That’s why I never forgot it because I literally just finished doing the media tour. Richmond is my hometown. They took every single Mickie James sign from that show because there were a lot of them and they pulled all the Mickie James signs down. I was pissed. I was really upset. I was more insulted because I went, why didn’t you tell me last night, and I wouldn’t have gotten up and done the media tour. I sat in a parking lot for about an hour bawling my eyes out because I’d lost my dream job.”