Mickie James appeared on this week’s “The Kurt Angle Show” to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:
Her WWE release in 2010:
“I’ll never forget that day because the day I got released, they were getting ready to come to Richmond, Virginia. I had gotten up at like four in the morning to do media for Richmond to do all the interviews, and everything to do the radio tour, and the TV station tour. I did all of that. I did the whole media tour that morning.”
“I’m literally driving back home because I was in the country. I grew up in the country. I lived in the country, and it was 45 minutes. So on the way I go like okay, I’m just going to go to the gym now because the show was literally that weekend. I’m going to go to the gym now. I’m going to go tan.”
“I came back out and I saw a missed call from Nicole and from Johnny or whatever. I was like, Oh, this is weird. I tried to call back but no answer. So I ran into CVS and missed the call again. I call them right back. I came back out, and that’s where I was sitting in the parking lot getting ready to go over to the gym after doing the media tour, and that’s when I got let go.”
“That’s why I never forgot it because I literally just finished doing the media tour. Richmond is my hometown. They took every single Mickie James sign from that show because there were a lot of them and they pulled all the Mickie James signs down. I was pissed. I was really upset. I was more insulted because I went, why didn’t you tell me last night, and I wouldn’t have gotten up and done the media tour. I sat in a parking lot for about an hour bawling my eyes out because I’d lost my dream job.”
Joining TNA in 2010:
“This is all thanks to Kurt Angle because he talked me into coming over there,” she said about joining TNA in 2010.
“When I was like, ‘I’m so sad about wrestling, I don’t want to wrestle anymore. I can’t believe it.’ So I do appreciate that. I really do because I could have given up at that point. I was very, very sad, and I was in a dark place about it. And I think that had I not come to Impact or come to TNA at the time and been able to create Hardcore Country, but also to believe in myself again, because there was a whole period of of doubting myself.”
“Just to take my power back was what I needed at that time. Then I was able to do something completely different and away from everything that the WWE audience knew about me, but they then fell in love with this other character that was me and it was closer to me”
