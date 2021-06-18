It was teased on last night’s Impact Wrestling that former Knockouts Champion Mickie James may be returning to the company.

Impact featured a segment where Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz were bragging about being the best backstage, when Rosemary and Havok confronted them, and Havok threw Hogan into a dumpster. Hogan climbed out of the dumpster and saw a trash bag with a piece of tape that said “Mickie” on it. This was a reference to WWE sending Mickie’s belongings to her in a trash bag after she was released from WWE back in April.

This comes after James was one of the former WWE talents recently teased for the July 17 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

James is a former three-time Knockouts Champion. She last appeared for Impact in 2015. James recently signed with the NWA, and will be producing their all-women’s pay-per-view on Saturday, August 28, and is expected to wrestle the next night at the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view.

