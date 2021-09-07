Mickie James made an appearance on the Battleground podcast to talk about NWA EmPowerrr and more.

During it, she discussed Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch’s match at the NWA 75th Anniversary Show where Murdoch won the World Heavyweight Title.

“It was the perfect place. I think that Nick, my husband, has done so much work and the people have no idea, has worked so hard these last few years with Billy (Corgan) with the NWA. He’s helped carry that company on his back, especially through the pandemic the last 1,044 days. He’s an incredible champion. He’s an incredible man. He’s an incredible talent. He’s so smart.

There’s a lot of stuff he does that people have no idea. Trevor is also my friend. I love him, respect him, and I have so many memories with him from our first run and all these things, and with Lance (Cade). To see his kids there, and that emotion felt that night, you know, he never thought he would become world champion. Just the story and the history with The Chase, and with Harley (Race). I know Nick has trained under Harley, but Trevor was his very first student, and probably as close to a son to Harley as one could be.

To see him come out in Harley’s jacket, the remake of the jacket but Murdoch style, just the whole night, I was screaming like a fan. I blew my voice out. I could not speak the next day because I was just screaming my heart out. Obviously, I wanted my husband to win, but if there was one person he was going to lose to, I’m glad it was Trevor.”