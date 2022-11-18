IMPACT star and former X-Division champion Mike Bailey recently joined MuscleManMalcolm for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Speedball discussing his love of famous Youtube personality Jujimufu, and how he thinks Jujimufu would kill it in IMPACT Wrestling. Bailey also mentions KSI, another popular Youtuber, as someone who could excel in the industry. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the famous Youtuber Jujimufu would be a great fit in IMPACT:

Are you aware of Jujimufu? He’s very famous for doing the full splits on two chairs holding a barbell over his head. He’s one of my favorite YouTubers. Absolutely love his channel, love his content. I think you know, he has an acrobatics background as well as being absolutely jacked. I think he’d do fantastic in IMPACT Wrestling.

Says KSI, another top Youtuber, would also kill it in the pro-wrestling industry:

Again, great shape, trained for a boxing match and I think still still boxes. So I’m sure he would be able to pick it up. But also, it’s the whole, you know, Logan Paul thing, where I think if you have the kind of work ethic that it takes to become a top-tier YouTuber, then taking on the challenge of pro wrestling is something you can do something you have the ability to do, and I think pro wrestling is not magic. It’s extremely difficult, but it’s not magic. I mean, anyone who tries really hard and is really talented can do it.

