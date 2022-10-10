This past weekend AEW star Frankie Kazarian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the X-Division championship at the IMPACT Bound For Glory pay-per-view, ending Bailey’s reign at 110 days.

Today Bailey responded to a fan on Twitter who said that his reign was one of the best in IMPACT history. Bailey writes back, “Thank you so much for making this. In retrospect, I am incredibly proud of my reign as @IMPACTWRESTLING X-Division champion. Each and every single one of these matches are representative of the world’s most exciting professional wrestling and you definitely should watch them.”

When a different fan asked him which was his favorite matchup during his run he responded, “Very hard to pick but the first defense against @TheTreyMiguel is one of my favorite matches of all time.”

