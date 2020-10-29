Independent wrestling star Mike Bennett (fka Mike Kanellis in WWE) was a recent guest on the Two Man Power Trip of wrestling to talk about his recent NWA title matchup against Nick Aldis at the UWN Primetime Live special. Highlights are below.

Says he loved the match with Aldis and thanked him for helping shed a new light on his career”

“I loved the match. Nick, honestly, what he helped me do in my post WWE career, I can’t thank him enough because I didn’t know what would happen after WWE. I didn’t know where I was going to go. I didn’t know how people were going to perceive me. He reached out to me and said ‘I am trying to change the perception of you because I know what you are going through.’ To have him do that, I can’t say enough nice things. I feel like that whole program put me in a different light in people’s eyes.”

On the match being cut for time:

“As far as the match goes, we got our time cut which is frustrating as a performer. We had like 25 (minutes), but we ended up having 12-15 which throws you off your game a little bit when you have to go out there. But, I feel like both of us have been doing this a long enough time that we know how to piece it together. Looking back on it and talking to people and watching the match back, I feel like it actually made the match better because it felt like that’s how the match should have been. It felt like I was very desperate and it should have been go, go like that. Hopefully, it set up a rematch in the future. Hindsight is 20/20, but I think it was a blessing in disguise that we had a 25-minute match planned but the fact that it got cut actually helped the story and helped the match itself.”

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)