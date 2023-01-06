Former WWE referee Mike Chioda said the pop he heard at WrestleMania 15 when the glass broke and Steve Austin hit the ring was the loudest he’d ever heard during the most recent episode of his Monday Mailbag show.

The main event match pitted Austin against The Rock for the WWE Title.

“The one pop that stood out is when I did … it was Rock and Stone Cold [Steve Austin] at WrestleMania [15]. First 10 minutes of the match and I got hit by a steel chair, and that’s when Stone Cold swings the chair at me. Oh my God, in Philly, and I was like, ‘Bring it, man, just make it look good,’ and he brought it. But I remember the pop when he came out and just being out there. The pop was so huge in Philly. When I always say [Hulk] Hogan and Rock got that huge pop with 68,000 people in the SkyDome [at WrestleMania 18], yeah, I get it — it’s all that. But every night, day in and day out, every week, when Stone Cold came out and that f**king glass used to break, when the music would start and the glass would break, man, the people would just come unglued off their seats. It was just like, ‘Woah, what the f?’ I mean, come unglued!”

