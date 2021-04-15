During his interview with Metro, Mike Chioda spoke on being the referee for the infamous Undertaker v. Goldberg match in Saudi Arabia and how he almost called an audible due to neither man appearing to be in condition to continue. Here’s what he had to say:

I almost had to call an audible during the Undertaker/Goldberg match at Saudi Arabia. It went downhill after Goldberg got gashed open in the turnbuckle, got concussed. He was badly concussed and he got through the match, but barely. That’s when I was kinda worried because I thought, ‘oh my God!’ After the suplex, they almost broke their necks. ‘Oh my God, let’s get this done,’ he was so concussed. I was waiting to hear back from somebody to say, ‘should I call this match or not because he’s not doing good at all?’

They just let them go. When you were an old school wrestler, you didn’t care if you were bleeding – you got through the match, whatever it took, you got through it. You wouldn’t see too many guys just saying, “Oh I can’t wrestle no more”, or “I broke my finger”, or “I tore my knee out”. They still get through the match. These days are a little bit different because we take concussion protocol a lot more serious – we are taking it much more seriously now, in wrestling.

That’s it, let it play out. Unless Taker’s gonna tell me something. Then I would’ve done it. That was it. Taker tells me something, I’m doing it. I don’t care if the office in the back didn’t like it or not! Taker is one of the bosses, that’s for sure.