During his interview with Digital Spy, C.M. Punk spoke on the similarities that he sees between wrestling and horror movie fans. Here’s what he had to say:

Horror fans, as well as wrestling fans, will almost die on hills that they normally wouldn’t die on, meaning, ‘I discovered this wrestler first, I discovered this movie first’. And you’re almost not allowed to like it because you weren’t in on the ground floor. Horror movie fans and wrestling fans really are so passionate that they hold what they love near and dear to their heart and they almost want to protect it. Whereas they should want everybody to like it – the more popular it is, the more eyeballs that are on it, the more content you probably get. But there is also the element of, I think the majority of people will view horror and wrestling as a lower brow entertainment, which, when it is done to the best of its ability, neither are. I think that keeps those fans on the defensive, you know they’re used to having to defend what they love because other people will constantly remind them of, ‘Oh, that’s fake,’ or ‘Oh, that’s just a bunch of blood and boobs’ or whatever. But if you have people that are talented like Travis Stevens telling stories underneath all of the horror movie elements in their movies, you know, I think that’s when the art really shines through.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: Digital Spy.