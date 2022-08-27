Paltrocast recently conducted an interview with Mike Knox about a wide range of topics, including how he turned down an offer to return to WWE back in 2016. Here is what he had to say on the subject. Highlights are below.

On declining WWE’s offer:

“I was a realist, I always have been. Back then, especially then, I was 330 pounds, 320, you know what I mean? I hadn’t worked and my knees were freaking really bothering me, my back, my neck was kind of screwed up, you know what I mean? Like, I was starting to forget shit.”

Says he doesn’t want to be worn down when he gets older:

“I still want to live an awesome life, you know what I mean? I don’t want to be, you know, have a head full of mush and two broke legs … I want to be able to run the streets and howl at the moon.”

