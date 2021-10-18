Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7.

It was set up when Dickinson asked for it on Twitter by writing, “Last night solved NOTHING. Why don’t you bring your s–t eating grin to my backyard so I can knock your teeth out. We can settle it under rules maybe you’re familiar with… One more time Suzuki San me and you. LA”

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 will go down at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Here’s the card for the show:

* Josh Barnett vs. Tiger Ruas

* Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Coughlin

* Calvin Tankman vs. JR Kratos

* Davey Richards vs. Yuya Uemura

* Yoya vs. Starboy Charlie

* Erik Hammer vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Marina Shafir vs. Masha Slamovich

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson