AEW superstar Miro recently spoke with WhatCulture for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, where the Redeemer explained his issues with the AEW interim championship, and why he believes it is beneath him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he is world champion material and it won’t be long before he holds the company’s top title:

“I know I’m a World Champion material. I know I’m in that class. I know I’m the best in AEW and it’s not going to be long before I become the World Heavyweight Title holder.”

Why he is not interested in the interim AEW title:

“That’s a secondary title. That’s not what I care about. If I would’ve cared, I would’ve put myself in that battle royal, I would’ve won it all, and I would’ve gone for the Interim Championship. But until the real champion is back, that [CM] Punk guy that broke his foot or whatever he did — something broke in his body — until he comes back, I beat him for the title, then it wouldn’t matter. I wasn’t interested in charity titles.”

