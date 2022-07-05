Last week it was announced by Revolution Pro that AEW superstar PAC would be defending the All Atlantic championship against Shota Umino at their July 10th event. Now another promotion has announced a defense of AEW’s newest title.

If PAC retains against Umino he will be defending the AEW AA title at OTT’s Poetry Slam event on July 22nd in Dublin. This would mark the BASTARD’s second defense this month since winning the belt at Forbidden Door eight days ago.

See the match announcement below.