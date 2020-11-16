AEW superstar Miro spoke about WWE’s recent release of Zelina Vega on his Twitch channel. Hear what the Bulgarian Brute had to say below.

Believes that Vega will be fine since she loves Twitch:

She’ll be fine. When things like this happen, it’s always somebody’s loss. What matters is….she wanted to continue doing Twitch and now she can. So, that’s the best decision and best move for her. So, I’m happy for her.

Says he would have done the same exact thing if he were in her place:

Trust me, if I were in her place, I would have done the exact same thing. Well, yeah, I mean it’s clear that she loves Twitch. She wanted to do more with her time than just wrestle and she stuck to her guns. Now, she will have the opportunity to do whatever she wants. I am not sure why everyone feels bad about this situation. Please, don’t feel bad for her. There is nothing stopping her now.

