Miro gives an update on his medical condition.

The Redeemer has not wrestled since AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view, where he defeated Andrade El Idolo in what was El Idolo’s final AEW matchup. Miro spoke with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge and revealed that he is nursing a shoulder injury and an elbow injury, which has kept him sidelined. The former TNT Champion assures that he will return stronger than ever.

I have a shoulder injury and an elbow injury that occurred late last year, so finally took care of it [in] late January, got a whole bunch of shots. Now I’m recovering, rehabbing, and come back stronger than ever.

Miro has been one of the most dominant performers in AEW, only losing a handful of times and having what many considered one of the best TNT Championship reigns back in 2021. Check out his full interview below.