Miro made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

It being Dusty Rhodes’ idea to pair Miro with Lana:

“The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Dusty Rhodes is so brilliant. He was so smart. Dusty was so brilliant. Then CJ my wife, Lana, she had just gotten signed in May or something. We got to meet them, and then it was not two weeks later, Dusty found out she could speak perfect English and perfect Russian. They knew they had me. I feel like they were already kind of looking at me because I had this dark match with Dolph Ziggler that Triple H was there. He got to see and he asked who I was. From then on I think we just rode that gravy train because then CJ came in. We started doing promos together. When you’re in developmental, you just want to do funny stuff because everybody laughs. You get instant laughter. Then one day we’re told, ‘Hey guys, you should try something serious’, and we did. We did try something serious. We got inspiration from Rocky IV, Drago and Ludmilla. We rolled with that and Triple H loved it.”

Starting out being friends with Lana:

“We were friends. We shared a connection. She grew up in Latvian for 12 years, which is, you know, Eastern Block, kind of the same mentality, dealing with the same crazy coaches yelling at you cursing each other and all that. So she’d been to Bulgaria. We share a lot of experiences. We talk Russian to each other as well. I said from the beginning I don’t want to complicate this. First of all, she’s out of my league, clearly, so I don’t want to even try to get my heart broken. I’m just gonna be friends with her. We’re gonna have a professional level and that’s it. But, you know, a week or two, a month came in, we started texting more and more. And one thing led to the other, and here we go.”

