WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Celebrating Black History.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

WWE celebrates Black history with this collection of iconic and historic matches featuring Ernie Ladd, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley and some of sports-entertainment’s greatest Black Superstars.

Below is the match listing in order:

Ernie Ladd vs. Andre the Giant – WWF MSG 4/26/1976.

Tony Atlas and Rocky Johnson vs. The Wild Samoans – WWF 12/10/1983.

The Rock vs. Mankind – WWF Survivor Series 1998.

King Booker T vs. Rey Mysterio – WWE Great American Bash 2006.

Mark Henry vs. Randy Orton – WWE Night of Champions 2011.

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan – WWE Wrestlemania 35.

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – WWE Wrestlemania 37 Night 1.

Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz – RAW 3/1/2021.

Big E vs. Bobby Lashley – RAW 9/15/2021

Check out the playlist here.