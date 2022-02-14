WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Celebrating Black History.
This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:
WWE celebrates Black history with this collection of iconic and historic matches featuring Ernie Ladd, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley and some of sports-entertainment’s greatest Black Superstars.
Below is the match listing in order:
- Ernie Ladd vs. Andre the Giant – WWF MSG 4/26/1976.
- Tony Atlas and Rocky Johnson vs. The Wild Samoans – WWF 12/10/1983.
- The Rock vs. Mankind – WWF Survivor Series 1998.
- King Booker T vs. Rey Mysterio – WWE Great American Bash 2006.
- Mark Henry vs. Randy Orton – WWE Night of Champions 2011.
- Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan – WWE Wrestlemania 35.
- Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – WWE Wrestlemania 37 Night 1.
- Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz – RAW 3/1/2021.
- Big E vs. Bobby Lashley – RAW 9/15/2021
Check out the playlist here.