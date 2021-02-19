While Nia Jax got the spotlight for yelling “my hole” in her tables match with Lana on WWE Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago, Miro, Lana’s husband, thinks it was her best match to date.

He talked about this during a recent Twitch live stream.

“It was unbelievable man and I thought it was her [Lana’s] best match to date, 100 percent. That was CJ’s best match because the obstacle was so huge, and Nia just dominated. Nia did so good, she did everything she was supposed to do but unfortunately at the end, when you hurt your butthole, you can’t do nothing about it.”

He then talked about her longevity and versatility in the business.

“And I’m so proud of her [Lana] and I texted her right away. That [tables match with Nia Jax] was her best match and you know, I can’t be anymore — just sit back and I had nothing to say. I really had nothing to say. She asked me for criticism or what — I had nothing. I really had nothing. So, hard work pays off and you know people [have] been giving her so much crap about everything. But as much as this woman has endured and gone through, through all of the marriages and divorces and then boyfriends and Russians and Americans and cakes and beat up and to be injured and all that is just unbelievable. It’s just longevity. Longevity and being able to do anything that is asked from you and not everybody can do that and that’s why CJ’s the best and CJ’s number one because you can ask all these other women, and I don’t know if anybody [can] execute all the things and all the range that CJ has done through the years now of performance, and then they say, ‘Hey, become a professional wrestler’ and you know what she did? She put her boots on, put her kickpads [on] and said, ‘Let’s go to the ring’ because once again, she wouldn’t [not] do anything, she wouldn’t let anybody stop her, because that’s what she does. You ask her for something and she will give you 110,000 percent, and that’s why I love her so much.”

H/T to Post Wrestling