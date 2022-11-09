MJF took to Twitter today to advise fans to listen closely as he speaks on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston.

AEW previously announced that MJF will speak on tonight’s show. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who will defend against MJF at Full Gear on November 19, will also speak to the fans tonight. MJF commented on the bout, and said it’s more than just a match.

“This isn’t just a match. This is history. Listen closely tonight,” he wrote.

As noted earlier this week, it was announced that MJF recently missed TV as he is starring in “The Iron Claw” movie, starring as Lance Von Erich.

There’s no word yet on what MJF and Moxley will have to say tonight, but we will have live coverage of Dynamite at 8pm ET.

You can see MJF’s full tweet below:

This isn’t just a match. This is history. Listen closely tonight. pic.twitter.com/fM1YqDfxuJ — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 9, 2022

