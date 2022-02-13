AEW superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) issued a short statement on his personal Twitter earlier today celebrating his seventh year as a professional wrestler. The Pinnacle leader writes, “Today marks 7 years in professional wrestling. I’m 25, If I retired today I’ve already had one of the best runs in the history of the sport.”

During his run in AEW MJF has quickly ascended as one of the company’s top acts, having marquee feuds against the likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and CM Punk, who MJF handed his first loss to since his return back in August of 2021.

Outside of AEW he held titles across the industry, including a run as the MLW Middleweight champion and MLW tag team champion. You can check out his tweet below.