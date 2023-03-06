Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view was headlined by MJF retaining the AEW World Title over Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match. During the bout, MJF went to the barrier and grabbed a cup of water from a fan, then dumped it on what appeared to be their son. Video can be seen below.

It was noted by Fightful Select that this was not a planned spot, and that the fan was “very upset” over the incident as MJF went rogue. AEW employees, including AEW’s Community Engagement Coordinator Amanda Huber, spoke with the mother and son about the incident. The fan later went backstage and got to meet some of the AEW wrestlers, as seen in the tweet below.

The water incident was then addressed during the post-Revolution press conference. While sitting next to AEW President Tony Khan, MJF said the “kid looked thirsty.” Khan reiterated how everyone in AEW, including he and MJF, took the situation seriously, and revealed that the fan will be attending Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Sacramento.

Khan revealed that he and MJF had a “serious conversation” about the incident.

“Before we [MJF and Khan) cam up here, we had a serious conversation,” Khan said. “And I mean that, it’s not to be taken lightly. The young man, Titus, was a real pro about it, and we’ll see Titus here again in AEW. I believe Titus is actually coming to Sacramento. I was just with him, and he was a real champ about it, and the champion didn’t act like a champion there. I think Titus was great.”

MJF called the child the “salt of the Earth” and joked that he was really worried for him.

